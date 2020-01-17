Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.8% of Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,164. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.33 and a 1-year high of $201.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

