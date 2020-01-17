Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

IR stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.01. 41,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,827. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $138.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

