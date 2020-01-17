Inlet Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 432.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,677,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.08.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,482. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

