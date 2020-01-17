Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys 300 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,949 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 573,924 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 501,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 849,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after acquiring an additional 493,061 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.41. 272,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536,917. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.