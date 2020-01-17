Inlet Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 177.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 57,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

