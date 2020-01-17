Inlet Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 522.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,586 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.13. The stock had a trading volume of 364,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

