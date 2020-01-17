Inlet Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 1.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 13,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 118,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 22,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. 42,679,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,991,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

