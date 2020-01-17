Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 13,400 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

In related news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.38. 1,543,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,609,771. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.