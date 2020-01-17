InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of INWK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. 120,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. InnerWorkings has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.85 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.83 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INWK. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the third quarter worth $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in InnerWorkings during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

