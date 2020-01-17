Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:INNV) rose 11.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, approximately 981 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innovus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.40). Innovus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,611.96% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality.

