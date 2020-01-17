Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.41. Inpixon shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 973,854 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inpixon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Inpixon alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 462.40% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764,016 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Inpixon worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.