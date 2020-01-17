Input Capital (CVE:INP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Input Capital Corp (CVE:INP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.70. Input Capital shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 5,025 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Input Capital Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. It provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs of their farm. The company sells its products to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as in the Montana and North Dakota.

