Insider Buying: Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) CEO Purchases $105,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) CEO Norbert G. Riedel acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,617. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

APTX opened at $3.60 on Friday. Aptinyx Inc has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 360.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 15.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit