Insider Buying: Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) CEO Purchases $105,000.00 in Stock

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) CEO Norbert G. Riedel acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,617. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

APTX opened at $3.60 on Friday. Aptinyx Inc has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 360.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 15.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.