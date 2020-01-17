Insider Buying: Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Insider Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) insider Frederic Hervouet purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($13,220.21).

Shares of LON:CRS remained flat at $GBX 134.50 ($1.77) on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,206. The stock has a market cap of $126.01 million and a PE ratio of 14.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.52. Crystal Amber Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 225.90 ($2.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Crystal Amber Fund’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

