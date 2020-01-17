Insider Buying: MRG Metals Ltd (ASX:MRQ) Insider Purchases A$72,000.00 in Stock

MRG Metals Ltd (ASX:MRQ) insider Christopher Gregory acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,000.00 ($51,063.83).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.01. MRG Metals Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of $5.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.
MRG Metals Company Profile
Further Reading: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for MRG Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRG Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.