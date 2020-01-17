Insider Buying: MRG Metals Ltd (ASX:MRQ) Insider Purchases A$72,000.00 in Stock

MRG Metals Ltd (ASX:MRQ) insider Christopher Gregory acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,000.00 ($51,063.83).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.01. MRG Metals Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of $5.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.

MRG Metals Company Profile

MRG Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, lead, nickel, iron oxide, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interest in projects located in Western Australia and Western Queensland, as well as the Norrliden project in Sweden.

