Insider Buying: Royalco Resources (ASX:RCO) Insider Buys A$133,172.16 in Stock

Royalco Resources (ASX:RCO) insider Susan Thomas acquired 554,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$133,172.16 ($94,448.34).

Susan Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Susan Thomas acquired 571,716 shares of Royalco Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$137,211.84 ($97,313.36).

On Friday, December 20th, Susan Thomas acquired 24,836,888 shares of Royalco Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$5,960,853.12 ($4,227,555.40).

Royalco Resources Company Profile

Royalco Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management of resource based royalties. It holds a portfolio of royalty interests in properties with hydrocarbons, gold, zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits in Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, and Queensland in Australia, as well as in New Zealand and the Philippines.

