Insider Buying: Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Purchases 28,051 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 28,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,577.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,404,965.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George bought 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $298,552.26.

On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George bought 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,353.07.

On Thursday, October 24th, W Whitney George bought 16,929 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,117.20.

NASDAQ FUND opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. Sprott Focus Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 629,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 223,711 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 39.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

