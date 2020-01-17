Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $103,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,636.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. 2,032,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,856. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,470,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $31,925,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $31,723,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 144.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,062,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $18,113,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.