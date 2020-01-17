Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells 568 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $209,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Demetri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $137,405.95.

BPMC opened at $80.96 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $102.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.66) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 40.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

