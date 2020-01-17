Insider Selling: BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells $65,850.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 355.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.