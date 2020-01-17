Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew C. Petrik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $83,440.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 38,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

