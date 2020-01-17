Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adriel G. Lares also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 18th, Adriel G. Lares sold 1,562 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,786.38.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. 1,578,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,061. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Research analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Comments


