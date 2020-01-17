Insider Selling: Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at $23,195,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, December 10th, Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $428,125.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $925,750.00.

MRCY opened at $75.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.35. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.