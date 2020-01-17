Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.60.

NYSE:INSP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,525. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.42. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $83.15.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $787,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,465,250.00. Insiders sold 140,709 shares of company stock worth $9,609,962 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $5,739,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

