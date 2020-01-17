Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Shares Up 12.1%

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) shares shot up 12.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.66, 161,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 92,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Several brokerages have commented on IDN. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 784.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 115,798.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 299,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 4.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

