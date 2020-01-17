Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $144.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.42.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICPT. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
In related news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $52,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,810 shares of company stock worth $5,702,623 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.11. 1,295,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,861. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $131.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.50.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.