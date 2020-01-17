Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $144.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICPT. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $52,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,810 shares of company stock worth $5,702,623 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.11. 1,295,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,861. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $131.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

