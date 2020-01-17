Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.75

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as high as $13.28. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 101 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIJIY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

