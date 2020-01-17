Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF remained flat at $$12.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.17. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

