InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$37.63 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Dividend History for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit