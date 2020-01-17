Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.20 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.27 ($2.64).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

