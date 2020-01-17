Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.34, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

