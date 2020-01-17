Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.75 and last traded at $75.75, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.