Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Shares Up 0.6%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.75 and last traded at $75.75, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98.

