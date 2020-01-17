Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $222.94. 4,077,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,300,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $160.32 and a 1-year high of $222.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

