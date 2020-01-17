Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Shares Sold by Fis Group Inc.

Fis Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Fis Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fis Group Inc. owned about 3.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 824.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the period.

PSCD remained flat at $$65.30 on Friday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $65.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2573 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

