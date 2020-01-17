Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) Trading Down 1.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86, approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 129,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

