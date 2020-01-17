Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDS) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDS) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85, approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $803,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,657,000.

