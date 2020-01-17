Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

IRET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRET. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 75,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRET traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 47,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

