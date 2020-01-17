InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InVitae were worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in InVitae by 36.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,299,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,915 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in InVitae by 35.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,223,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in InVitae by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InVitae during the second quarter worth approximately $23,901,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in InVitae by 61.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,323,000 after purchasing an additional 731,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InVitae alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. InVitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

InVitae stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. The business had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $101,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.