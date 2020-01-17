InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $19.63. 2,327,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,242. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.45.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). InVitae had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 58.90%. The business had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Analysts predict that InVitae will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $101,358 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in InVitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

