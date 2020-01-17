Ioneer (ASX:INR) Trading Up 2.6%

Ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), approximately 1,289,108 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The stock has a market cap of $295.50 million and a P/E ratio of -200.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.18.

About Ioneer (ASX:INR)

ioneer Ltd explores for mineral properties in North America. It focuses on developing the 100% owned Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd is based in North Sydney, Australia.

