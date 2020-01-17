IoT Chain (ITC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.42 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001405 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, Bithumb and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.03040361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00199606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00129343 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00039928 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, Huobi, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

