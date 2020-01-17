IOTA (MIOTA) Hits One Day Volume of $23.56 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, CoinFalcon, Huobi and Ovis. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $675.39 million and approximately $23.56 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.03310531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00203119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00132459 BTC.

999 (999) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00040270 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Coinone, Bitfinex, OKEx, Gate.io, Exrates, FCoin, Huobi, Cobinhood, Upbit, CoinFalcon and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

