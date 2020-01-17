IQE (LON:IQE) Lowered to Equal weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of IQE (LON:IQE) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 73 ($0.96).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) target price on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 77.20 ($1.02).

Shares of IQE stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 47.40 ($0.62). 2,065,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. IQE has a 52 week low of GBX 40.86 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 99.60 ($1.31). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.63 million and a PE ratio of -26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

