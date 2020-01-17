iSelect (ASX:ISU) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

iSelect Ltd (ASX:ISU)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.51. iSelect shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 42,809 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.52 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.59.

iSelect Company Profile (ASX:ISU)

iSelect Limited provides online comparison and expert advisory services of insurance, utilities, and personal financial products in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Health, Life and General Insurance, and Energy and Telecommunications. It compares and sells private health insurance, life, car, pet, travel, and home and contents insurance; and broadband, mobile phones and plans, energy, home loans, and personal finance products.

