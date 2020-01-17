iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Trading 0.6% Higher

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $139.65 and last traded at $139.59, 348,298 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,992,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.00.

