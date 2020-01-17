iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,745,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,434,000 after purchasing an additional 229,297 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 234,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 115,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,798,000 after acquiring an additional 51,143 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0997 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

