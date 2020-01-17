iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Good Life Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after buying an additional 237,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,704,000 after buying an additional 48,416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.89. The stock had a trading volume of 49,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $261.52 and a one year high of $332.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $2.0391 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

