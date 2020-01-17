iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,878,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.06. The company had a trading volume of 154,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,569. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.49 and a 200 day moving average of $305.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $261.52 and a 1-year high of $332.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

