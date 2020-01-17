iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,478 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,914 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $332.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.52 and a fifty-two week high of $332.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

