iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after buying an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,837,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.38. 107,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,623. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

